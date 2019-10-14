PRO TENNIS
Federer plans to play at 2020 Olympics: Roger Federer says he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Federer will turn 39 shortly after the Olympic tournament. He had previously planned his schedule up to Wimbledon, which ends two weeks before the Tokyo Games. He will need a wild-card exemption because he has not played Davis Cup matches to be eligible. Federer won doubles gold for Switzerland with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games at Wimbledon. He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with an injury.
COLLEGE GOLF
VU men tied for seventh: Caleb VanArragon shot a second-round 70 on Monday as Valparaiso University's men's golf team was tied for seventh among 13 teams after two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. VanArragon is at 146 through 36 holes, one stroke ahead of teammate Garrett Willis. VU shot 596, 41 strokes behind host and leader Arkansas State.
VU women in ninth: Valparaiso's Kayla Krueger shot a 77 to tie for 17th after the first day of the Dayton Fall Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. Teammates Peyton Hodson and Tffany Curtis were tied for 30th after each shooting 79. VU is ninth at 320, 20 shots off the pace of first-place Butler.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Marshall back at Westville: John Marshall was named interim girls basketball coach at Westville. He replaces Kyle Stage, who resigned last week before coaching a game. Marshall also coached the Blackhawks from 2001 to '11, finishing with a 72-155 record. Westville went 13-9 last season under coach Josh Goeringer.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
T-Bones locked out of stadium: The American Association's Kansas City T-Bones are officially locked out of their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, changed the locks and padlocked the gates to the stadium Monday because the team has failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts. The government issued an eviction notice in August after the T-Bones accumulated more than $760,000 in back rent and utility payments. The team was given a one-month reprieve in September after making a $50,000 payment. The Kansas City Star reports team owners have said they are working to sell the team but no deal has been reached.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska, Illinois to play in Ireland: Nebraska will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle. Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game Monday. It's set for Aug. 28 at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium. Illinois is the designated home team. Navy and Notre Dame will meet in Dublin next season.