SPORTS DIGEST: Former Andrean players Sean Manaea, Mike Brosseau make MLB rosters

PRO BASEBALL

Manaea, Brosseau make 60-man rosters: Player pool rosters were due to the MLB office by 3 p.m. Sunday and a set of Andrean players were among those selected. Sean Manaea has made 85 starts on the mound in his four-year career and could be the Oakland Athletics' opening day starter. Mike Brosseau appeared in 50 games as a super-utility player and is on the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-man player pool roster. The 28-year-old Manaea, a Valparaiso native, and 26-year-old Brosseau, a Munster native, both played at Andrean. They will enter a three-week camp before the tentative July 23-24 opening day, when teams will have to limit their active roster to 26. The San Francisco Giants did not release their roster publicly Sunday but Valparaiso and Notre Dame product Jeff Samardzija is expected to be named to their roster.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Spirit down Red Stars in opener; players kneel for anthem: Rose Lavelle and Ashley Hatch each scored to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup on Saturday night. The NWSL became the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid coronavirus earlier in the day when the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium. The Challenge Cup is being played without fans in attendance. Most players knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequity and there was an emotional moment when Julie Ertz put her arm around teammate Casey Short. All of the players also knelt for a moment of silence before kickoff. Lavelle, who scored for the United States in the World Cup final last summer in France, blasted a rebound goal in the eighth minute to give the Spirit the early lead. Hatch added a second goal just seconds into the second half, challenging Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher then breaking free for the goal. Morgan Gautrat, known previously by her maiden name Brian, pulled a goal back for the Red Stars in the 51st minute.