Pro football
Former Bears RB Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash: Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36. Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. Bassett said he did not have details of the accident. Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. He finished his career with 6,017 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Pro baseball
RailCats fall to Milwaukee: Colin Willis had a triple, RBI and run scored, but Milwaukee edged the RailCats 3-2 Saturday. Marcus Mooney was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Trevor Lubking had five strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision outing.
Auto racing
Power wins shortened Pocono race marred by wreck, weather: The black clouds that enveloped Pocono and officially brought the IndyCar race to a premature end didn't appear until the halfway point. But they've really been hanging over the track since the series returned to the mountains in 2013. A fatal crash. A promising career wrecked by paralysis. And again Sunday, a first-lap demolition derby that sent another driver to the hospital and stirred an angry mob howling for IndyCar to get the heck out of town once and for all. It may be a moot point, IndyCar and Pocono don't have a deal for a 2020 race. But for Robert Wickens, the Canadian confined to a wheelchair after last year's accident, IndyCar has no place on the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway. "How many times do we have to go through the same situation before we can all accept that an IndyCar should not race at Pocono," he tweeted. The counter argument was posed from the Australian snapping victory lane photos inside a cramped Pocono media center as rain pounded the track outside. Will Power was in the right position Sunday to claim the win when lightning struck in the area to not only win the race, he ended the potential for his first winless season since 2006 and he took the checkered flag at Pocono for the third time in four years. "I really hope we come back, I do," Power said. "It's hard for us to find good ovals that suit our cars."
Hamlin spoils DiBenedetto's upset bid: The winner climbed from his car and immediately apologized for denying an underdog his first career victory. The runner-up, in tears over his near miss, was raucously embraced by the crowd for his oh-so-close effort. Bristol Motor Speedway was a bizarre mix of emotions Saturday night after Denny Hamlin chased down Matt DiBenedetto to spoil a Saturday night upset. DiBenedetto learned this week that Leavine Family Racing won't bring him back for a second season, and he has no job lined up for 2020. "I'm so sorry to Matt DiBenedetto, (crew chief) Mike Wheeler. I hate it. I know what a win would mean to that team," Hamlin said as soon as he exited his car. "But I've got to give 110 percent."