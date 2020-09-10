 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Former Bears receiver Josh Bellamy charged with virus relief fraud
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Former Bears receiver Josh Bellamy charged with virus relief fraud

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Josh Bellamy, Bears

Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy makes a catch during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, 2019.

 Nam Y. Huh, File, Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

Former Bears receiver Bellamy arrested: Former NFL player Josh Bellamy was arrested and charged Thursday with participating in a scheme to file fraudulent applications for more than $24 million in coronavirus relief funds, authorities said. Bellamy, 31, of St. Petersburg, is charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, according to court records. At a hearing Thursday afternoon in Tampa federal court, Bellamy was ordered released on $250,000 bond. Bellamy's case will be prosecuted in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Bellamy’s attorney, Diego Weiner, said it’s common for professional athletes to be taken advantage of by people who are supposed to be representing their best interests, and he hopes the public will give Bellamy the benefit of the doubt. Bellamy most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list on Tuesday. The wide receiver had been placed on the list in May, ending his season before it began. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with New York in 2019 and played in seven games before injuring a shoulder and being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Dolphins say they'll stay inside for anthem in video: Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores released a video on social media Thursday saying they’ll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem. The two-minute, 15-second video featured nearly 20 players trading stern rhymes about the nation’s social protest movement. “If you speak up for change, then I shut up and play,” safety Bobby McCain said. The NFL plans to play the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — the Black national anthem — before every game this weekend, including the Dolphins’ opener Sunday at New England. The Dolphins have been asked several times this week by reporters whether they’ll stand or kneel for the songs. Flores, wearing a T-shirt that read VOTE, closed the video in unity with his players.

PRO TENNIS

Soares teams with Pavic to win Open doubles: Bruno Soares completed his comeback from a bout with COVID-19 by winning a U.S. Open title. The Brazilian teamed with Mate Pavic of Croatia to beat Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia in the men's doubles final Thursday, 7-5, 6-3. Soares said the virus caused him only mild symptoms, and he isolated for two weeks before being cleared. But he said the illness left him a little out of shape, and he played only one match with Pavic before the Open, losing in the first round of a warmup tournament in New York.

Osaka beats Brady to return to Open final: Naomi Osaka has reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in three years, pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 in the first semifinal. The 2018 champion will meet Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka on Saturday. If it's Williams, it would be a rematch of the final from two years ago, when Osaka won her first major title. The hard-hitting match Thursday under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium swung when Osaka got her only break of the match to take a 3-1 lead in the third set. Brady was playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal.

CYCLING

Tour de France rookie Hirschi wins longest stage: Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year's race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses. The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 15 miles to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran. It was the 22-year-old Hirschi's inaugural victory at his inaugural Tour, after podium finishes on Stages 2 and 9. On the ninth stage, he also launched an early solo breakaway only to be caught by four riders near the end and then lost a sprint when he was overtaken in the final meters.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts