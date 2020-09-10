SPORTS DIGEST: Former Bears receiver Josh Bellamy charged with virus relief fraud

PRO FOOTBALL

Former Bears receiver Bellamy arrested: Former NFL player Josh Bellamy was arrested and charged Thursday with participating in a scheme to file fraudulent applications for more than $24 million in coronavirus relief funds, authorities said. Bellamy, 31, of St. Petersburg, is charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, according to court records. At a hearing Thursday afternoon in Tampa federal court, Bellamy was ordered released on $250,000 bond. Bellamy's case will be prosecuted in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Bellamy’s attorney, Diego Weiner, said it’s common for professional athletes to be taken advantage of by people who are supposed to be representing their best interests, and he hopes the public will give Bellamy the benefit of the doubt. Bellamy most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list on Tuesday. The wide receiver had been placed on the list in May, ending his season before it began. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with New York in 2019 and played in seven games before injuring a shoulder and being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.