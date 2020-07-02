SPORTS DIGEST:: Former MLB draft pick joins Oilmen roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College baseball

Former MLB draft pick joins Oilmen roster: Left-hander Kyle Salley, who was selected in the 40th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the White Sox, has been signed by the NWI Oilmen. Instead of signing out of high school, Salley (Flossmoor, Illinois) elected to pursue his education at Duke, where he made 11 appearances and went 1-0 as a freshman in 2019 before logging 2 1/3 innings during the shortened 2020 season.

Men's golf

VU's VanArragon named MVC Newcomer of the Year: Caleb VanArragon was recently named the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year. VanArragon was also on the MVC All-Conference Team. VanArragon stood out immediately during his freshman season, putting together a consistent campaign which resulted in the rookie posting a scoring average of 72.57 to set the program’s single-season record by over seven-tenths of a stroke. VanArragon ended the year ranked third in the MVC in scoring average, both overall and in relation to par. Twice during the season, VanArragon claimed MVC Golfer of the Week Accolades – Sept. 4, after he paced Valpo in his first career tournament, and Feb. 19, following his third-place individual finish and Valpo’s team title at the Invitation at Savannah Harbor.

Pro baseball

Davis off-site when camp opens: Hitting coach Chili Davis will keep on working remotely when the New York Mets open summer training camp Friday. The New York Post was first to report that the 60-year-old Davis wo’t be on site at Citi Field for the beginning of practices because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Post, citing unidentified sources in its report, said Davis does not have the virus. Davis is entering his second season as Mets hitting coach after holding the same position with Oakland, Boston and the Cubs. He played 19 seasons in the majors from 1981-99, batting .274 with 350 home runs, 1,372 RBIs and an .811 OPS with the Giants, Angels, Twins, Royals and Yankees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0