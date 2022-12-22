 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Former RailCats bench boss Greg Tagert finds new home

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
PRO BASEBALL

Tagert takes over Goldeyes: If there’s one name that goes hand in hand with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, it’s Greg Tagert. Gary and the former manager parted ways before last season after Tagert’s 17 years and 16 seasons at the helm. On Wednesday, it was announced that Tagert will take over an American Association foe for the 2023 season. The California native will manage the Winnipeg Goldeyes. In his 16 seasons in charge in Gary, Tagert accumulated three championships, nine postseason appearances and 12 winning records. In the history of modern independent baseball (1993-present), Tagert is one of only six managers to win over 1,000 games in his career, according to the Goldeyes’ press release.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo-UW postponed: With inclement weather on the way, Valparaiso and Wisconsin opted to postpone their game originally slated for Thursday afternoon. After winning their first two games of the season, the Beacons have dropped six straight contests and were looking to put end to the streak against the Badgers. Instead, travel concerns on Wednesday from the winter storm forced the programs to re-schedule the game to Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Valparaiso returns to action on Dec. 30 against Belmont in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

