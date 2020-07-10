SPORTS DIGEST: Former Valparaiso star Alec Peters signs with Baskonia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRO BASKETBALL

Former Valpo star Peters signs with Baskonia: Alec Peters has a new home. The former Valparaiso star will continue his international career with Baskonia in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The team announced it signed Peters to a two-year deal. He spent last season with Anadolu Efes, which was the EuroLeague's top team upon the COVID-19 pandemic. He won the EuroLeague championship with CSKA Moscow in 2018-19. The 6-foot-9, 25-year-old forward was drafted by the Phoenix Suns 54th overall in 2017.

EC native Jefferson signs with agent: Creighton senior Damien Jefferson signed with Trinity Best Sports as he goes through the NBA draft process. Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Bluejays last season. If he were to return for his senior season, he needs to withdraw by Aug. 3.

SUMMER BASEBALL