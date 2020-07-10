SPORTS DIGEST: Former Valparaiso star Alec Peters signs with Baskonia

PRO BASKETBALL
Former Valpo star Peters signs with Baskonia: Alec Peters has a new home. The former Valparaiso star will continue his international career with Baskonia in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. The team announced it signed Peters to a two-year deal. He spent last season with Anadolu Efes, which was the EuroLeague's top team upon the COVID-19 pandemic. He won the EuroLeague championship with CSKA Moscow in 2018-19. The 6-foot-9, 25-year-old forward was drafted by the Phoenix Suns 54th overall in 2017.
EC native Jefferson signs with agent: Creighton senior Damien Jefferson signed with Trinity Best Sports as he goes through the NBA draft process. Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Bluejays last season. If he were to return for his senior season, he needs to withdraw by Aug. 3.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Oilmen bats stymied by Crestwood: Tyler Nelson tied the game in the third inning with a two-run single but the Northwest Indiana Oilmen bats went quiet in a 3-2 loss to the Crestwood Panthers (2-5). The Oilmen (4-2) threatened for a big third inning sparked by the Crown Point native's single. But a double play and flyout ended the threat. Crestwood reliever Ayden Head threw four perfect innings, striking out seven to close out the game.
Vitiritti's quality start not enough for Minutemen: Nic Vitiritti settled in after a three-run second inning to secure a quality start but it wasn't enough as the MCL Minutemen lost 5-4 to the DuPage County Hounds (5-2). Vitiritti, of Lansing, was off the hook when the Minutemen (1-4) scored three in the sixth to tie the game. Merrillville native Matthew Lelito hit a two-run double in the sixth to initially close the gap.
MEN'S GOLF
Crusaders add one to 2020 recruiting class: Mason Bonn was a two-time Player of the Year winner in the Pacific Conference in Oregon. The Sherwood, Oregon native joins Center Grove's Alex Heck in the two-person recruiting class for 2020. According to VU coach Dave Gring, Bonn is a top-5 player in his class from Oregon.
WOMEN'S BOWLING
VU earns fifth-straight NTCA All-Academic honor: Valparaiso for the fifth straight year earned at NTCA team academic award with six individuals earning an award. The Crusaders team had a 3.38 cumulative GPA and were one of 57 programs honored. Chesterton native Becky Lohse, who graduated, earned an individual honor for a third-straight season. So, too, did juniors Sam Perez and Mirica Yancey. Fellow juniors Hannah Forton and Jess Soskich earned the honor for a second-straight year. Freshman Noelle Doody also earned the honor. Individuals needed a 3.4 GPA to earn the All-Academic honor. Teams needed a 3.2 GPA or better.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs release former closer Morrow: Oft-injured reliever Brandon Morrow was released from his minor league deal. Morrow hasn't appeared in a major league game since July 15, 2018.
