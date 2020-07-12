SPORTS DIGEST: Former Valpo star Ryan Broekhoff focuses on family after not traveling with 76ers for NBA restart

PRO BASKETBALL
Former Valpo star Broekhoff not with 76ers: Former Valparaiso star Ryan Broekhoff signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to go to the NBA bubble and compete in the playoffs. Broekhoff, however, did not make the trip and announced Sunday that his wife, Katie, tested positive for COVID-19. Katie has an autoimmune disease and the family followed quarantine guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak. "We have a young son (Jack) and my focus needs to be with my family at this time," Ryan wrote in a tweet. He is a 40.3% 3-point shooter during two NBA seasons. Teams traveled last week to Disney World for the NBA restart and the 76ers have clinched a playoff spot.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Oilmen can't muster key hit in loss to Joliet: Six Oilmen had multi-hit games as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen had 14 hits but left 13 on base in a 9-6 loss to the Joliet Generals. Griffith native Gabe Pulido had two run-scoring singles, scored a run and walked twice. Kendal Ewell, of Calumet City, was 2 for 4 scoring three runs. But the Generals scored four runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
PRO BASEBALL
Two-time All-Star Bolling dies at 88: Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, his family said. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.
MEN'S SOCCER
MLS postpones match after positive test: Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league's protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing. The player who tested positive and the player with the inconclusive test will have another round of testing and will not play Monday.
