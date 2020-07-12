SPORTS DIGEST: Former Valpo star Ryan Broekhoff focuses on family after not traveling with 76ers for NBA restart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRO BASKETBALL

Former Valpo star Broekhoff not with 76ers: Former Valparaiso star Ryan Broekhoff signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to go to the NBA bubble and compete in the playoffs. Broekhoff, however, did not make the trip and announced Sunday that his wife, Katie, tested positive for COVID-19. Katie has an autoimmune disease and the family followed quarantine guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak. "We have a young son (Jack) and my focus needs to be with my family at this time," Ryan wrote in a tweet. He is a 40.3% 3-point shooter during two NBA seasons. Teams traveled last week to Disney World for the NBA restart and the 76ers have clinched a playoff spot.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen can't muster key hit in loss to Joliet: Six Oilmen had multi-hit games as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen had 14 hits but left 13 on base in a 9-6 loss to the Joliet Generals. Griffith native Gabe Pulido had two run-scoring singles, scored a run and walked twice. Kendal Ewell, of Calumet City, was 2 for 4 scoring three runs. But the Generals scored four runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

