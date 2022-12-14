SPORTS DIGEST: Former West Side star Kasia Campbell headed to Indiana Basketball HOF

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Side alum named HOF inductee: Kasia Campbell, formerly Kasia McClendon, was announced as a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Campbell, who graduated in 1993, averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 assists and 8.5 steals per game her senior season. During her time at West Side Campbell won three section titles and two regional crowns. She played her college ball at Southern Illinois. There, she was selected to the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team twice and won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year honors three times. She played overseas for one season upon graduating from SIU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo announces team awards: Valparaiso celebrated the end to its season with an end-of-the-year banquet and the announcement of team awards. Running back Aaron Dawson was named the Beacons' Offensive Player of the Year for his 1,204-yard season. Kohlton Sherman was selected as the team's Defensive Player of the Year. Sherman was also named an All-Pioneer Football League First Team member for his play this fall.

PRO BASEBALL

Syndergaard to join Dodgers:

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.

— Associated Press