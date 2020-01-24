SPORTS DIGEST: Frederick leads VU past Loyola

Women's basketball
Frederick leads VU past Loyola: Shay Frederick scored a game-high 21 points Friday, and her three-point play with five seconds remaining gave Valparaiso a 66-64 come-from-behind win against visiting Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Crusaders outscored the Ramblers 32-19 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Caitlin Morrison added 13 points for VU, while Addison Stoller scored 11.
Men's basketball
Carter helps SSC defeat Truman: Courtney Carter scored a game-high 21 points Friday to lead South Suburban College to a 69-54 win over Truman College. Darien Stewart added 15 for the Bulldogs (20-3), while Tariq Deere scored 11.
Hoosiers rally late to upset MSU: Joey Brunk and Jerome Hunter combined Thursday night to help Indiana upset No. 11 Michigan State. The graduate transfer from Butler and the redshirt freshman teamed up for the Hoosiers' final flurry. Brunk scored 14 points including a layup with 1 minute to go, Hunter grabbed a rebound with 0.2 seconds left and made two free throws to seal Indiana's 67-63 victory. “He had 14 and six (rebounds) tonight and he earned them all," coach Archie Miller said when asked about Brunk. “It's not measurable what Joey has meant to us. He's giving his absolute max on everything he does. He's improved as much as any player I've been around from month to month." Without Brunk — or Hunter — the Hoosiers may not have salvaged this one. The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight, four of their last five and now trail conference co-leaders Michigan State and Illinois by just one game.
Pro football
Bears raise season ticket prices: The Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year. The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April. The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
Around the horn
Ryan Palmer had a round as magnificent as the weather at Torrey Pines, making 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open. ... Madelene Sagstrom birdied seven of the first nine holes and shot a 10-under 62 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA.