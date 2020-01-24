SPORTS DIGEST: Frederick leads VU past Loyola

Women's basketball

Men's basketball

Hoosiers rally late to upset MSU: Joey Brunk and Jerome Hunter combined Thursday night to help Indiana upset No. 11 Michigan State. The graduate transfer from Butler and the redshirt freshman teamed up for the Hoosiers' final flurry. Brunk scored 14 points including a layup with 1 minute to go, Hunter grabbed a rebound with 0.2 seconds left and made two free throws to seal Indiana's 67-63 victory. “He had 14 and six (rebounds) tonight and he earned them all," coach Archie Miller said when asked about Brunk. “It's not measurable what Joey has meant to us. He's giving his absolute max on everything he does. He's improved as much as any player I've been around from month to month." Without Brunk — or Hunter — the Hoosiers may not have salvaged this one. The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight, four of their last five and now trail conference co-leaders Michigan State and Illinois by just one game.