SPORTS DIGEST: Gibbs leads Notre Dame past Virginia Tech

Gibbs' 22 points power Notre Dame to win: T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points in what could have been his final home game as Notre Dame closed out the regular season Saturday with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams. Gibbs, one of three departing players who were saluted before the Purcell Pavilion fans, hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds the Fighting Irish (19-12, 10-10 ACC) who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points. The 6-foot-9 senior forward entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25. Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points. P.J. Horne scored 14 points and Hunter Cattoor 12 to lead Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13). The Fighting Irish would have to win next week's ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to receive an NCAA bid but could receive one from the National Invitation Tournament and perhaps be a host to allow Gibbs, Mooney and Pflueger another home game.