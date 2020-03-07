SPORTS DIGEST: Gibbs leads Notre Dame past Virginia Tech

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Gibbs' 22 points power Notre Dame to win: T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points in what could have been his final home game as Notre Dame closed out the regular season Saturday with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale for both teams. Gibbs, one of three departing players who were saluted before the Purcell Pavilion fans, hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds the Fighting Irish (19-12, 10-10 ACC) who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points. The 6-foot-9 senior forward entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25. Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points. P.J. Horne scored 14 points and Hunter Cattoor 12 to lead Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13). The Fighting Irish would have to win next week's ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to receive an NCAA bid but could receive one from the National Invitation Tournament and perhaps be a host to allow Gibbs, Mooney and Pflueger another home game.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
VU ends regular season with win: Grace White scored 16 points off the bench as Valparaiso beat Southern Illinois 69-58 Saturday in Carbondale, Ill., to earn the sixth seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline, Ill. Grace Hales (15 points), Addison Stoller (12) and Carie Weinman (11) also reached double figures for the Crusaders (17-12, 9-9). VU opens play in the conference tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday against third seed Bradley.
Hoosiers fall in Big Ten semis: Freshman Diamond Miller scored 15 points and classmate Ashley Owusu added 14 to help No. 6 Maryland beat 20th-ranked Indiana 66-51 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis. Kaila Charles finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins, who extended their winning streak to 16. The Terrapins (27-4) broke open a tightly contested affair with a 17-0 run in the third quarter. For Indiana (24-8), leading scorer Ali Patberg finished with 16 points, matching her average, but endured a 6-of-21 shooting night.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
VU blanked by Georgia State: Freshman Trent Turzenski allowed one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings of relief, but Valparaiso lost 1-0 at Georgia State on Saturday. The Crusaders are 1-12.
COLLEGE BOWLING
VU knocks off Tulane: Valparaiso went 1-3 against ranked teams Saturday on the second day of the Columbia 300 Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn., beating No. 16 Tulane 868-836. The Crusaders also fell 979-891 to No. 11 Louisiana Tech, 921-868 to No. 19 Maryville, 1,050-911 to No. 5 Arkansas State and 839-810 to Elmhurst. The Crusaders (40-56) are 22nd in the 29-team field heading into Sunday's final day of competition.