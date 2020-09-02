SPORTS DIGEST: Glenn Robinson III donates nearly $16K to ARI Foundation based on season performance

Pro basketball



Robinson III donates nearly $16K to ARI Foundation: donated $15,994 to his foundation, the ARI Foundation. The Lake Central graduate committed $22 for each point he scored during the 2019-20 season. He started the foundation, which stands for Angels are Real Indeed, in June and used the NBA's restart bubble to further advance the foundation's mission on his down time while competing. Robinson III averaged 12.9 points in 31.6 minutes per game in 48 games with the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In his reserve role, he averaged 7.7 points in 19.3 minutes per game. Robinson III previously told The Times the NBA would match his donation.