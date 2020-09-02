SPORTS DIGEST: Glenn Robinson III donates nearly $16K to ARI Foundation based on season performance

Pro basketball
Robinson III donates nearly $16K to ARI Foundation: donated $15,994 to his foundation, the ARI Foundation. The Lake Central graduate committed $22 for each point he scored during the 2019-20 season. He started the foundation, which stands for Angels are Real Indeed, in June and used the NBA's restart bubble to further advance the foundation's mission on his down time while competing. Robinson III averaged 12.9 points in 31.6 minutes per game in 48 games with the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In his reserve role, he averaged 7.7 points in 19.3 minutes per game. Robinson III previously told The Times the NBA would match his donation.
College football
ND game moved to Wake Forest: Wake Forest announced its Sept. 26 game against No. 10 Notre Dame will move from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Demon Deacons’ home field in Winston-Salem. In a statement, athletic director John Currie said the school was excited to play in Charlotte in front of a “vibrant” fan base.
College golf
VU mourns death of Tom Brankin: Former Valparaiso player and assistant coach Tom Brankin died this week. Brankin spent the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant under head coach Dave Gring. Brankin graduated from Valpo with a degree in accounting in 1989 after earning four letters in golf while also achieving academic all-conference status. Brankin served as an assistant boys basketball coach at Highland for the past 12 seasons. He also spent time as the varsity girls golf coach at Highland (2010-2011) and served as an offensive coordinator for the football teams at Highland (2012-2015), Calumet New Tech (2016) and EC Central (2017).
Pro baseball
The Cubs' Quintana placed on 10-day IL: On Wednesday, the Cubs placed left-handed pitcher José Quintana on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with left lat inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from the club’s South Bend Alternate site. Quintana has two relief outings for the Cubs this season.
Wagering
Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role: DraftKings had a big bounce on Wall Street Wednesday on news that basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking an ownership stake in the sports betting site. Jordan is getting stock in DraftKings in exchange for providing “guidance and strategic advice” to the Boston-based company's board of directors, the company said.
Pro cycling
Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour jury: Julian Alaphilippe's ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it. The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5. British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds. Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage.
