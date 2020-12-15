SPORTS DIGEST: GLIAC prepares for return to play

College

GLIAC prepares for return to play: The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Council of Presidents and Chancellors recently approved return-to-play protocols that were recommended by the GLIAC's COVID-19 Task Force. Purdue-Northwest became a league member in 2017. The league supports a hybrid testing/education/screening model developed by the GLIAC COVID-19 Task Force in cooperation with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health. Events will be held without spectators, bands, mascots, cheer teams and promotional activities. GLIAC administrators will continue to monitor and evaluate the COVID climate, and will make future determinations for fans and spectators at a later date.

Men's basketball

Stewart commits to IU: Indiana added yet another guard on Tuesday as grad transfer Parker Stewart pledged his commitment to the Hoosiers on Twitter. Stewart started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Tennessee-Martin, where he averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 25 games. As a freshman at Pitt, Stewart started 20-of-32 games. For his career he is shooting 36.6% on 3s. Stewart shared a heartfelt message to his father, Anthony Stewart, who died on Nov. 15. One month later and the younger Stewart chooses the Hoosiers after finishing his masters degree. “Indiana felt right in my heart.” Stewart said his mother is getting her doctorate online through IU and that he considered Tennessee and Ohio. Stewart will wear No. 45, the same his father wore.