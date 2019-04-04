Women's golf
Valparaiso adds two players to program: Kelsey Eichenauer (Manchester) and Maddison Murphy (Bloomington, Illinois) have committed to Valparaiso.
Eichenauer was a regional qualifier in golf all four years of high school, won a 2016 sectional title and achieved all-conference honors during all four seasons. She was an individual medalist in 2017 and 2018, won the Huntington Individual in 2018 and captured conference and Wabash County championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Murphy is a four-year letter winner in golf who qualified for state as an individual her freshman year before leading her team to state in each of the next three seasons. She helped her team to the Corn Belt conference title as a sophomore while also winning the individual conference championship.
Men's tennis
Crusaders add two to program: Oscar Mendoza (Guayaquil, Ecuador) and Philipp Leithold (Esslingen, Germany) have committed to Valparaiso.
Mendoza has been competing in tennis since age 8 and owns multiple national championships in his native Ecuador. He has competed in many South American countries and has been selected to represent Ecuador four times in the South American Tournament. He owns a 3.94 grade point average.
As of fall 2018, Leithold is ranked No. 450 in national men’s rankings, No. 96 in U18 rankings and No. 7 in his state. He was the U18 outdoor regional champion and the U18 indoor regional runner-up. During the 2018 fall season, he won at the SportScheck U18 Cup Munich, the Main Round Dunlop-Circuit Men’s Tournament and the UTB Cup U18 Esslingen.
Women's volleyball
Valparaiso to host Notre Dame on April 26: Valparaiso will close out its spring season on April 26 at the Athletics-Recreation Center as the Crusaders will Notre Dame for a 5 p.m. match. The event is free.
Valpo won 27 matches during the 2018 season, tied for the second-most in program history, and earned the program’s first postseason victories in advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIVC. Notre Dame finished at 16-12 last year and posted a 10-8 mark in Athletic Conference play, good for a tie for fifth place.
Prep baseball
SC-Valpo game postponed: Thursday’s baseball game between Times No. 5 Valparaiso and No. 6 South Central has been postponed due to the weather. Satellites athletic director Jarad Miller said in email that the game will be rescheduled for a later date.
Football
Youth combine part of NFL event in Hammond on April 27: The Hammond Sportsplex and Empowering Athletes for Life will host a combine on April 27 during the NFL 100 Centennial Celebration.
The free event is open to children in grades sixth through 12th and runs from 2 to 5 p.m. For details, call 219-853-7660.
Coinciding with the combine, the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick will be announced in Hammond and telecast live during coverage of the draft as part of the NFL’s efforts to honor Hammond and the league’s 12 other original towns.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Matt Smith, a Hammond native and the Chargers radio play-by-play announcer, will announce the pick.
Men's basketball
Indiana part of 2020 Maui Invitational field: North Carolina is returning to headline another strong Maui Invitational field in 2020.
The Tar Heels will be joined at the Lahaina Civic Center by Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.
North Carolina won the Maui title in 2016 before going on to win the national championship. Providence won the inaugural Maui Invitational in 1984.
The field has combined for 13 national championships and 39 Final Four berths.
Host Chaminade will not be in the 2020 field. The Silverswords are in the 2019 field after switching to every other year in the bracket.
Auburn is in this year's Final Four after playing in Maui last November. Gonzaga won the 2018 title.