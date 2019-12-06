Pro basketball
GR3 leads Warriors over Bulls: Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III had a team-high 20 points Friday to lead Golden State past the Bulls 100-98 in Chicago. Robinson was 8 of 12 from the field and he added seven rebounds. Zach LaVine had a game-high 22 points for the Bulls.
College football
Crossroads Bowl to take place Saturday: Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem for Saturday's inaugural America's Crossroads Bowl at the Brickyard in Hobart. The game between Ohio Dominican and Truman State is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Prior to kickoff, a tailgate party will take place at the Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main Street, and it will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is the first NCAA Division II Bowl game held in Indiana. Ohio Dominican University and Truman State University were selected to the postseason game as the highest-ranking team in the league standings not participating in the NCAA Division II playoff. Tickets are available to purchase online at americascrossroadsbowl.com from $5-$12. Discounted tickets are available for groups by calling Heather Becerra at 219-554-2224. Broadcast information, hotel accommodations and more can also be found at americascrossroadsbowl.com.
Men's basketball
Homer Drew to be honored Sunday: Valparaiso will honor legendary basketball coach Homer Drew’s recent enshrinement into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame with a celebration Sunday. The pregame ceremony at 12:38 p.m. will feature the unveiling and raising of a banner to commemorate Drew’s HOF honor. Valparaiso plays Central Michigan at 1. Also, state senator Ed Charbonneau will present Coach Drew with a citation from the state of Indiana. The ceremony will also feature a celebratory video and a recognition of Coach Drew’s greatest accomplishments.
Pro baseball
Cubs to sign Winkler: The Cubs and reliever Dan Winkler agreed Friday to a one-year contract that pays $750,000 in the majors. The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-2 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in 117 relief appearances over five seasons with Atlanta. He was 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 27 outings for the Braves last year before getting traded to San Francisco for pitcher Mark Melancon on July 31. Winkler spent the rest of the season in the minors. Winkler gets a $200,000 if he's in the minors. He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $75,000 apiece for 40 and 45, $100,000 each for 50 and 55, and $150,000 apiece for 60 and 65. Also, the White Sox claimed hard-throwing reliever Tayron Guerrero off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Boasting about a 100-mph fastball, the 6-foot-8 right-hander went 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 52 appearances for Miami last season. He had 43 strikeouts over 46 innings.
Pro football
Vinatieri, Hilton out for Colts: The Colts will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee) and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) this weekend at Tampa Bay. The Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week and he'll will replace the 46-year-old Vinatieri, who is the NFL's career scoring leader. Starting cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) also has been ruled out by coach Frank Reich. Also, tight end Jack Doyle and the Colts agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $21 million in new money, the team announced.