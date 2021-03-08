SPORTS DIGEST: Greg Lansing out as Sycamores coach

Men's basketball

Greg Lansing out as coach at Indiana State: Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing . “Greg has directed this program with class and dignity, and represented the Sycamores well in the community and on the court," athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said Monday. "It is simply time to have a change in the leadership of this program.” Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing's first season. He had six winning seasons. “While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics,” Lansing said. “I’d like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days.”

Gonzaga remains at No. 1: Gonzaga's bid to go wire-to-wire No. 1 is in its final week. The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15. Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week. Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95. Gonzaga won its ninth consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season title after going 14-0 and is the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I. The Zags (24-0) play Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament semifinals Monday night and would advance to the title game Tuesday with a win. Win those two and Gonzaga will become the fifth team in the last 45 years to head into the NCAA Tournament undefeated.