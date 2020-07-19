You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS DIGEST: Griffith native Kody Hoese named to Dodgers player pool
SPORTS DIGEST: Griffith native Kody Hoese named to Dodgers player pool

Griffith grad Kody Hoese was the No. 25 pick by the Dodgers in last year's MLB Draft.

PRO BASEBALL

Griffith native Hoese named to Dodgers player pool: Kody Hoese will have an opportunity to improving his game with the Dodgers this summer. Los Angeles, which drafted the Griffith native in the first round in 2019, added him to their 60-man player pool roster. That allows Hoese to workout with the club or the taxi squad, which is practices at an alternate location and can be added to the 40-man roster at any time. The Dodgers are looking to contend for the 2020 World Series title after finishing as runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

PRO SOCCER

Red Stars use penalty kicks to advance to semifinals: The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinals of the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup tournament, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Saturday night. Lauren Barnes' attempt for the Reign hit the post to seal it for Chicago, which will play Sky Blue on Wednesday night with a chance to play for the title. Three of the four quarterfinal matches went to penalties. Under tournament rules, tie games after regulation go straight to a shootout rather than to extra periods. Sky Blue advanced 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit earlier Saturday. Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan secured the victory when she stopped Bayley Feist's attempt. The Reign's Jessica Fishlock got her first start since tearing her ACL in a game last July. She had one of the best attempts in the first half, but was thwarted by Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who was solid throughout the game. Naeher, who was in goal last summer for the U.S. team that won the World Cup, punched away a header from a wide open Sofia Huerta in the 59th minute. Later in the half, she tipped Kristen McNabb's shot from some 30 yards out.

PRO GOLF

Nicklaus, wife tested COVID-19 positive: Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year. He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.

AUTO RACING

NHRA Summernationals washed out: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway. The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6. First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan, the winner last week at the track in the series' return from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.

