Pro baseball
Griffith's Hoese makes minor league debut: A few days after being selected 25th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, Kody Hoese said “the work isn’t done.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers draftee and 2016 Griffith graduate wanted to start playing immediately, and Monday he made his minor league debut with the Arizona League Dodgers. Hoese batted cleanup and went 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI in the Dodgers’ 12-6 victory over the AZL Brewers Blue.
Hoese is expected to play Tuesday evening against the AZL Rangers.
College baseball
CWS play delayed by rain: Weather woes hit this year's College World Series for the first time Tuesday, with the afternoon elimination game between Louisville and Auburn suspended after four innings because of rain and the night game between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State postponed until Wednesday.
Louisville led 4-1 when the TD Ameritrade Park grounds crew rolled out the tarp to cover the field.
No game time had been set for Vanderbilt-Mississippi State.
Officials sometimes decide to delay or postpone CWS games when rain is imminent, as was the case Tuesday. NCAA director of championships and alliances Randy L. Buhr said after discussions with meteorologists and stakeholders, the thought was that there would be a big enough window of decent weather to get in a significant portion of the game, if not all of it.
Another reason officials wanted to start the afternoon game: There could be more inclement weather later in the week, Buhr said. The forecast is favorable for Wednesday, but there are rain chances Thursday and Friday. Had the forecast been clear for the rest of the week, Buhr said, it might have been decided to postpone both Tuesday games.
Rain began in the third inning, and umpires stopped the game briefly so the grounds crew could rake the pitcher's mound to improve the footing for Auburn reliever Elliott Anderson.
Tyler Fitzgerald homered in the first inning for the No. 7 national seed Cardinals, and Auburn tied it in the second on an RBI groundout. Louisville converted a single, three walks and two errors into three runs in the fourth.
College basketball
Bellarmine moving to Div. I, joining Atlantic Sun conference: Bellarmine University, a private Catholic college in Louisville, is moving to NCAA Division I and joining the Atlantic Sun Conference.
The move will elevate most of the university's athletic programs to Division I status beginning in the summer of 2020.
Bellarmine president Susan Donovan says the move is part of the university's strategic plan, which includes expanding enrollment and increasing its geographic reach. Donovan says it gives the school's teams "an opportunity to compete against the best rivals in college sports."
The Bellarmine Knights won the Division II basketball national championship in 2011.
With the addition of Bellarmine, the ASUN Conference will have 10 members spread across seven mostly southeastern states.