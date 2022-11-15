SPORTS DIGEST: Guardians' Terry Francona, Mets' Showalter honored

PRO BASEBALL

Francona, Showalter named top managers: Cleveland’s Terry Francona and New York’s Buck Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders. Showalter is just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014 and now the Mets. The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second in the American League, while Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts was second in the National League.

Rizzo, Yanks agree to new deal: First baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York.

Cubs get Mastrobuoni from Rays: The Cubs acquired infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni made his major-league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays’ minor-league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay, and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor-league games.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Valpo signs six players: Six players have signed letters of intent with Valparaiso, the school announced. They are: Hamilton Southeastern wing/forward Tatum Coleman; center back Anna Cup of South Elgin (Illinois); forward Julianna De Simone of York (Illinois); Hannah Gabriel of Northville (Michigan); goalkeeper Helen Stegner of Denver Jefferson (Colorado); and midfielder Carly Stewart of Granite Bay (California).