PREPS
Haggard named new AD at South Central: South Central announced on its Facebook page that John Haggard has been named the school's new athletic director. Haggard has coached football, basketball, and track at South Central. He also has previous coaching experience from both LaPorte and New Prairie.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats suffer second straight shutout loss: Six shutout innings from Luke Westphal and three errors by the Gary infield was too much to overcome as the RailCats were blanked for the second straight game following Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout defeat to the Chicago Dogs. Gary hasn’t scored a run now a in a season-high 18 1/3 innings and didn’t have a single baserunner reach third base on the afternoon. Chris Pennell re-signed with the ‘Cats before Tuesday’s game and allowed just one run over three of innings of relief in his American Association debut. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four. Lars Liguori (4-5) was charged with his second loss in his third start against Chicago on Tuesday.
PRO GOLF
Daly out of British, can use cart on PGA Tour in Kentucky: John Daly is free to ride a cart during the week of the British Open — just not at Royal Portrush. Daly's manager said Tuesday he is likely to play the Barbasol Championship next week in Kentucky, and the two-time major champion with osteoarthritis in his right knee already has been granted a cart to use in the PGA Tour event. The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly had withdrawn from the British Open "due to a medical condition." The R&A rejected his request for a cart over the weekend, saying it felt walking was an integral part of the tournament. "We must also ensure, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field," it said.
PRO SOCCER
Fire to pay $65.5 million to leave suburban stadium: The Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team's home for more than a decade. The team has reportedly agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. With the agreement, the Fire won't play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium beginning next season but will still be allowed to train there and its youth academy will continue to be based in Bridgeview. A new home for the team has not been announced. The Fire played at Soldier Field in Chicago from 1991 until 2001 and from 2003 through part of the 2006 season.
PRO CYCLING
Viviani storms bunch sprint to win Stage 4: Elia Viviani had left the Giro d'Italia utterly disappointed. The Italian rider left bitterness and his sprinting rivals in his wake two months later to claim his first career stage win in the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint Tuesday with an impressive display of power and speed. Viviani edged Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan, claiming the fourth stage of the three-week race. The 133-mile flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win, a day after Viviani's teammate Julian Alaphilippe seized the yellow jersey with a solo effort. Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear yellow in five years, kept the overall lead, with no change at the top of the overall standings. Both men hugged warmly after their team produced a second straight stage win.