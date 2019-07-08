PRO TENNIS
Halep ends Gauff's captivating Wimbledon run: Out of escapes, out of surprises, Coco Gauff knew her captivating Wimbledon ride at age 15 was nearing its conclusion. The thousands of spectators at Court No. 1 on Monday realized it, too, so they made sure to show their appreciation for the youngest qualifier at the All England Club in the professional era and youngest Week 2 participant since 1991. Fans, most of whom probably hadn't heard of Gauff until last week, rose and roared as she fended off the initial two match points she faced against 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep. It was reminiscent of the way the Gauff began a comeback victory in her previous match. This time, though, Gauff could not come through, beaten by the older, more experienced Halep 6-3, 6-3.Another American, 55th-ranked Alison Riske, stopped the 15-match winning streak of the current No. 1, Ash Barty, eliminating her 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all won in straight sets and are all in the quarters of a major tournament for the 24th time; one member of the Big Three won the title at 20 of those.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls sign draft pick Gafford: The Bulls have signed Daniel Gafford, the team’s 38th-overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. Gafford appeared in 32 games for Arkansas in 2018-19 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.03 blocks per game while shooting 66.0 percent from the field. In his career at Arkansas, Gafford averaged 14.3 points 7.4 rebounds and 2.10 blocks in 67 games (58 starts) over two seasons.
PRO CYCLING
Alaphilippe powers way to Stage 3 victory: He was sweating, baked by the sun, and burning through his energy reserves. But Julian Alaphilippe also stayed as cool as a chilled glass of Champagne under the intense pressure of being pursued by the chasing pack of riders at the Tour de France. The French rider's sparkling and poised Stage 3 ride Monday into Epernay, the Champagne town that exports bubbly worldwide, delivered a first victory for France at this Tour and the country's first yellow jersey since 2014, when Tony Gallopin held the race lead for one day. He was overcome with emotion, barely able to speak through tears, at the prospect of slipping into the canary-yellow leader's jersey for the first time in his career. He took the race lead from Mike Teunissen, a Dutch sprinter who won it on Stage 1 and held it on Stage 2 but wilted on Epernay's vineyard-covered hills.
PRO SOCCER
US men fail to follow women, lose Gold Cup final to Mexico: The U.S. men failed to follow the example of American women, showing just how far they are from success. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute, and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 Sunday night to win its record eighth title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Christian Pulisic, the Americans' 20-year-old star midfielder, was by far the best U.S. player and used bursts of speed and cutting ability to create chances. Jordan Morris beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a 6-yard header from Pulisic's corner kick in the 51st minute, but Andrés Guardado headed the ball at the goal line. Cristian Roldan had a chance to tie the score in the 87th minute, but his point-blank shot hit Héctor Moreno on the head and bounced away.