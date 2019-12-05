Women's basketball
Hales leads Valparaiso to win: Grace Hales had 17 points Thursday, leading Valparaiso past Detroit Mercy 77-58. Shay Frederick and Addison Stoller had 13 each for the Crusaders (4-3).
PNW picks up GLIAC road win: Savaya Brockington scored 25 points to lead Purdue Northwest to a 77-76 win over Davenport in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Molly Devalkenaere added 16 points for the Pride (2-5, 1-0), while Anjel Galbraith had 13.
College football
Activities planned for Crossroads Bowl: Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem for Saturday's inaugural America's Crossroads Bowl at the Brickyard in Hobart. The game between Ohio Dominican and Truman State is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Prior to kickoff, a tailgate party will take place at the Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main Street, and it will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is the first NCAA Division II Bowl game held in Indiana. Ohio Dominican University and Truman State University were selected to the postseason game as the highest-ranking team in the league standings not participating in the NCAA Division II playoff. On Friday, players from both teams will be visiting the Early Learning Center at George Earle, Joan Martin Elementary, Liberty Elementary and Ridgeview Elementary schools in Hobart. After the meet and greet with students, players will attend Hobart’s Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online at americascrossroadsbowl.com from $5-$12. Discounted tickets are available for groups by calling Heather Becerra at 219-554-2224. Broadcast information, hotel accommodations and more can also be found at americascrossroadsbowl.com.
Men's soccer
VU's Waugaman receives academic honors: Valparaiso's Dylan Waugaman was named a member of the Academic All-America First Team by CoSIDA. A year after earning CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team recognition, Waugaman capped a career filled with academic honors with his highest distinction yet. He was one of 11 players nationally to garner first-team status. Waugaman finished his undergraduate degree with 3.99 grade point average in accounting and has started his master’s in business administration.
Pro golf
Reed opens three-shot lead with back-nine run: A tropical breeze replaced the raging wind and made golf a lot easier for Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and just about everyone else Thursday in the Hero World Challenge. Reed took advantage of the back nine at Albany Golf Club for the second straight day. He was tied for the lead until making six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. “It's one of those golf courses that when the wind lays down, it gives you opportunities to make birdies,” Reed said. “But when the wind starts blowing, the golf course can get really challenging. You need to give yourself as many opportunities as you can.” Reed was at 12-under 132.