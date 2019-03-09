Women's basketball
Hamlet helps VU win on senior day: Meredith Hamlet capped her senior day experience with 16 points Saturday in Valparaiso's 81-74 Missouri Valley Conference win over Loyola.
Addison Stoller led the Crusaders (7-23, 3-15) with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Hales added 17 points, Shay Frederick had 11 and Ella Ellenson 10.
College baseball
South Carolina sweeps Crusaders: Riley Dent had two hits in each game, but Valparaiso lost 9-2 and 3-2 to No. 24 South Carolina.
Jeremy Drudge was 1-for-3 with a double in the opener for the Crusaders (2-9). Sam Shaikin was 1-for-3 with a double in the nightcap.
Jon Tieman tossed eight innings of five-hit, five-strikeout ball in the nightcap. The Gamecocks rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off reliever Montana Quigley to complete the sweep.
College softball
VU games at Lipscomb canceled: Valparaiso got one inning in against Buffalo on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, before the rain and storms arrived, and their continued projected presence through the remainder of the afternoon forced the cancellation of both the game against the Bulls and the day’s second game against host Lipscomb. The games will not be made up.
Valpo will try it again on Sunday with a pair of games, starting off against the host Bisons at 11 a.m.
Cross country
Celebration for Mick Cavanaugh takes place Sunday: An informal gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Drive, to celebrate the life of longtime cross country coach Mick Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh spent time on the coaching staffs at Portage and Valparaiso. He is dealing with the recurrence of cancer and his receiving in-home hospice care.
Auto racing
Kyle Busch dominates to win 11th Xfinity race at ISM Raceway: Kyle Busch certainly knows the way to victory lane at ISM Raceway.
Even after the track was reconfigured.
Busch took the lead shortly after the start of the final stage Saturday and cruised to his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory — and his 11th at the mile-long track just outside Phoenix.
"If I'm allowed to race, I'm going to enter a race and try to go out there and win," said Busch, whose victories at Las Vegas and now this weekend give him 198 in NASCAR's top three series.
Will Power continues Penske domination with IndyCar pole: Roger Penske's teams are off to such a strong start to the motorsports season that his IndyCar group arrived at the season-opening event under pressure to match the performance.
No problem at all.
Will Power and Josef Newgarden swept the front row in qualifying to put a pair of Penske's Chevrolets out front for Sunday's race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.
"I think when (Roger) refers to V8 Supercar races, and the last two NASCAR races, the teams are firing on all cylinders," Power said. "The pressure is on us for us to follow the lead."
Pro golf
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill: Rory McIlroy seems to have everything going his way at Bay Hill except for recent history.
With three birdies over the last four holes, McIlroy had a 6-under 66 on Saturday that left him one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick and in the final group of a PGA Tour event for the third time in five starts this year, and the ninth time dating to the start of 2018.
Fran Quinn opens 3-shot lead at Newport Beach: Fran Quinn birdied three of the final holes in breezy conditions Saturday for a 4-under 67 and a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic.
"It's a difficult golf course right now," Quinn said. "The greens are difficult, so just got to keep hitting greens and giving yourself opportunities. You know, you're going to make some. Everybody's missing some. You can't think you're the only one. So it's a situation where you've got to be patient."