SPORTS DIGEST: Hammond Sports Hall of Fame tickets still available

LOCAL SPORTS

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame tickets still available: Tickets are still available for the 34th Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner, scheduled for March 10 at the Hammond Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department office at the Civic Center. Tickets in advanced are $25, or $35 when doors open at 5 p.m., if tickets are still available. Dinner is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the induction ceremony at 7:30.

+3 Hammond Sports HOF to induct six, honor Pros The Hammond Sports Hall of Fame will induct six into its ranks and recognize the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Hammond Pros, a charter member in professional football.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 4 South Suburban advances to NJCAA District 4 semifinals: South Suburban College cruised to an 86-45 win over Oakton to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association District 4 semifinals. South Suburban had four scorers in double figures, led by Malcolm Bell's 21 points. TF North product Tariq Deere scored 12 points. The Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the country, will play Black Hawk College at 6 p.m. Sunday at Illinois Valley Community College.

PRO HOCKEY