SPORTS DIGEST: Hatton copes with jet lag to lead CJ Cup

Pro football

Hall of Famer Fred Dean dies: Fred Dean , the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty, has died. He was 68. His death on Wednesday night was confirmed Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks . “The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game’s all-time greats, Fred Dean,” the team said in a statement. “Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL’s first true pass rushing specialists.” Dean was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls. Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season. Dean’s career in San Diego ended in a contract dispute in 1981 and he was traded to San Francisco in October. His career sacks was 93 1/2, according to the 49ers, but the number is unofficial because sacks were not an official NFL statistic until 1982.

Pro basketball

Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach: Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. A person with knowledge of the situation said final terms were still being worked on. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed. Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Lue, 43, was on the 59-year-old Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals. ESPN first reported the agreement between Lue and the Clippers, saying it was a five-year deal. It's not the first time Lue has been promoted to head coach in the NBA in the wake of a firing. He was on the Cleveland Cavaliers' staff when he replaced the fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 season. Under Lue's guidance, the Cavs and LeBron James went on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season, making Lue one of the few rookie coaches in the league to ever lead his team to a title. Lue, who won two NBA championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as Cavs coach. He coached the team to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, but both times they lost to Golden State. He was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season. Lue was in his second stint with the Clippers, having joined them initially in July 2013. The following June, he went to Cleveland.