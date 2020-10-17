SPORTS DIGEST: Henley soars to 3-shot lead at Shadow Creek:

Pro golf

Henley soars to 3-shot lead at Shadow Creek: Russell Henley left everyone in his wake with three straight birdies to start the back nine, pivotal in turning a four-shot deficit into a three-shot lead by the end of the day in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. He is going for his fourth PGA Tour victory. He has never had a lead this large with 18 holes to play. And what Saturday made him realize was how quickly it can turn around at Shadow Creek — for him and the four players immediately behind him. “I’ve got to just keep my head down and play a good round for me,” Henley said after a 5-under 67. “There's so much golf to be played. This is just a break we're taking, and I'm just going to try to keep doing it.” Xander Schauffele, who had a three-shot lead going into the weekend, had a pair of late bogeys and failed to capitalize on the par 5s in his round of 74. Tyrrell Hatton didn't make a birdie until the final hole in a 73. Of the top 25 players, they were the only two who shot over par.