Girls tennis
Hobart edges Andrean for sectional title: Addison Kasch won 6-1, 6-0 Friday to help host Hobart edge Andrean 3-2 in the championship.
Emma Novak won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Amanda Cicillian and Giovanna Esquivel won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Hobart advanced to the final with a 4-1 win over North Newton. Andrean swept Lake Station 5-0 in the other semifinal.
Pro basketball
NBA bans Pacers' Evans for violating league anti-drug policy: The NBA has banned Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans at least two years for violating the league's anti-drug policy.
The league announced that Evans had been dismissed and disqualified on Friday. He can apply for reinstatement in 2021.
Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard declined comment at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. The team said it in a statement it would reach out to Evans to offer our support.
A 10-year veteran who will be a free agent after the season, Evans averaged 10.2 points in 69 games after signing with the Pacers in July. He scored 19.4 points per game for Memphis in 2017-18 and previously played for Sacramento and New Orleans.
Evans sat out one game early in the season for violating team rules and issued an apology then for being late to practice. He also missed three games late in the year due to personal reasons and a respiratory infection.
Auto racing
Earnhardt to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500: Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.
Earnhardt will drive the Corvette Grand Sport Official at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lead the 33 drivers to the green flag May 26.
The NBC Sports analyst will be part of the broadcast team. It will be Earnhardt's first trip to the Indy 500.
Earnhardt also drove the pace car at Indy last year for the NASCAR race. He opened this year's NASCAR season driving the pace car for the Daytona 500.
This is the 16th year Corvette has served as the Indy 500 pace car and the 30th time a Chevrolet has led the field dating back to 1948, when a Fleetmaster Six convertible paced the race