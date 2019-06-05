Pro baseball
Hobart grad Sweeney selected in MLB Draft: Jake Sweeney (Hobart) was selected by the Pirates in the 36th round of the MLB Draft.
After playing for the Brickies, the left-handed pitcher threw for Pensacola State College in Florida.
RailCats bolster infield with Gomez signing: The RailCats announced the signing of 29-year-old veteran infielder Rolando Gomez before Tuesday’s game vs. Chicago.
In order to make room for Gomez on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Eric Morell on irrevocable waivers. Gomez made his American Association debut in Tuesday’s 12-3 loss vs. the Dogs and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run.
Gomez didn’t play professional baseball in 2017 and most recently played for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League in 2018. In 2018 with Sugar Land, Gomez went 0-for-4 with a run in two games.
Morell went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in in three starts. In 13 innings, the right-hander allowed six runs on 11 hits, two hit batsmen and four walks while striking out seven batters.
Youth baseball
Hawkins to help at clinic on July 22: Former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins (West Side) will take part in a Legends for Youth free baseball clinic on July 22 at U.S. Steel Yard.
Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon (ages 8 to 12) and 1 to 3 p.m. (ages 11 to 17).
For details, visit www.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/gary-clinic.
Pro tennis
French Open rainout sinks schedule: The second full-day washout at the French Open since 2000 made a mess of the schedule Wednesday and raised the possibility that the Grand Slam tournament will not finish on time.
Tournament director Guy Forget said there is a chance that the women's singles final could be delayed from Saturday to Sunday.
"It's not what we hope," Forget said, "but if we have no other choice, then that's what we will do."
Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year's tournament at the facility in western Paris.
As things stand now, with the last two women's quarterfinals — defending champion Simona Halep of Romania vs. 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S., and No. 8 Ash Barty of Australia vs. No. 14 Madison Keys of the U.S. — moved from Wednesday to Thursday, whoever emerges from that half of the draw could end up playing on three consecutive days.
Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday were the last two men's quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Men's basketball
NCAA moving men's 3-point line to international distance: The 3-point line is moving back in men's college basketball.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced Wednesday that the arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for the 2019-20 season, matching the international distance.
The change will not go into effect in Division II and III until 2020-21 due to the potential financial impact on schools.
The committee said the line was moved to make the lane more available for drives from the perimeter, to slow the trend of making 3-pointers so prevalent and to create more offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.
The international line was used on an experimental basis in the National Invitational Tournament the past two seasons. Teams attempted 23.1 3-point shots in the 2019 NIT compared to 22.8 in the 2018-19 regular season. The 3-point shooting percentage also dropped 2.2% to 33%.