GIRLS BASKETBALL

Donald named to Supreme 15: Hobart's Asia Donald will suit up next season at Indiana State. But before she leaves for Terre Haute, Donald picked up another honor for her time with the Brickies. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams on Tuesday and Donald was tabbed as the lone Region player on the Supreme 15 team — or the best 15 seniors in the state. Donald led the state in scoring this season for Hobart. Andrean's Tori Allen, Kouts' Ally Capouch, Andrean's Lauren Colon and South Central's Olivia Marks were selected to the Small School All-State team. Valparaiso's Lillian Barnes highlighted the underclass Supreme 15 team. Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop was an underclass Large School All-State selection. Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata, Portage's Anjelicia Del Valle, Washington Township's Addie Graf and Kankakee Valley's Lilly Toppen were named senior All-State honorable mentions. Marquette Catholic's Laniah Davis, Valparaiso's Becca Gerdt, Washington Township's Clair Klinger and Gracie Little, Lake Central's Vanessa Wimberly and Crown Point's Ava Ziolkowski were underclass All-State honorable mentions.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke named MVC Most-Improved Team: Ben Krikke was already a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Third-Team selection heading into this season, but the Valparaiso big did enough to warrant a selection to the MVC Most-Improved Team. Krikke finished the regular season as the conference's scoring leader.

Edey named DPOY semifinalist: Purdue's star big man Zach Edey inched his way closer to receiving the country's top honor for defenders. Edey, who's also in the mix for National Player of the Year, was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award on on Tuesday. Edey ranks first in the nation in rebounds per game and 11th in blocks per game.

OLYMPICS

Charges brought in bid-rigging scandal: The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal widened Tuesday with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies charged by Tokyo district prosecutors. Executives or management-level officials at each of the accused companies, and a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee official, were charged with violating anti-monopoly laws. No trial dates have been set. The charges center around the companies and individuals illegally colluding in assigning contracts for the Games, and test events that came before the Games, according to prosecutors.

— Associated Press

