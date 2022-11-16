SPORTS DIGEST: Hobart's Asia Donald takes home Player of the Week

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Donald wins Player of the Week: With the girls basketball season in full swing now in Indiana, that means some Region players are starting to collect hardware. Hobart’s Asia Donald earned herself some by winning the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association ‘s Player of the Week award for District 1. Donald, a senior, has helped Hobart to a 4-0 start on the season. In a win over Kouts, Donald came up big with 34 points and 16 rebounds in a 52-42 win. Then, on the road against Griffith, Donald once again eclipsed the 30-point mark. She scored 31 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Donald is committed to play her college ball at Indiana State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to Chicago State: Valparaiso hadn’t lost to regional foe Chicago State since 2006. It had lost to the South Side school just three times in 36 meetings between the programs. The first half saw Chicago State open up a huge lead, taking a 49-24 lead into the half. Valparaiso tried to claw its way back in the second half, but the deficit proved insurmountable. The Beacons scored 50 second-half points, but it still wasn’t enough in the eventual 87-74 loss. Ben Krikke did his part in the loss. The big man scored 27 points. Chicago State managed five players in double figures for scoring. Wesley Cardet, Jr. led the way for the Cougars, dropping 24 points and four rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to Eastern Illinois: Valparaiso wasn’t able to extend its unbeaten streak to start the season to three games on Wednesday. The Beacons hosted Eastern Illinois at the ARC, losing 73-67. Valparaiso got out to an early 16-6 lead but a run by the Panthers got them back into it. Lariah Washington scored 33 points to lead Eastern Illinois. Olivia Brown led the Beacons in scoring with 20 of her own. She also added six rebounds and four assists to round out her statline. Leah Earnest scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double. Valparaiso shot 29.4 percent from the field in the fourth quarter when trying to close out the game.