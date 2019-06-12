Pro baseball
Hoese has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers: Kody Hoese, the 2016 Griffith graduate and former Tulane third baseman, linked a deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday and will receive a signing bonus of $2,740,300, according to MLB.com.
His payday is the full slot value for the 25th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The 21-year-old had a breakout junior season with the Green Wave and was named the 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He batted .391 with 92 hits, 61 RBIs and 72 runs and also blasted 23 home runs, which is tied for the fourth-most in NCAA Division I.
Last year, Hoese was selected in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. After returning to Tulane and producing one of the best campaigns in program history, his stock rose.
Running
Inspirational Grunewald dies at 32: Gabriele Grunewald, one of the country's top middle-distance runners, has died at her home in Minneapolis after inspiring many with her long and public fight against cancer. She was 32.
Her husband, Justin Grunewald, said she died Tuesday night. "It was one of the most peaceful passings I've seen. Everything she did was timed in her own time and perfect," he told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Grunewald, who often went by "Gabe," was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships.
She kept on running through three more bouts with the disease, forging a career as a professional athlete and U.S. champion while enduring surgeries, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
In 2014, she was the U.S. indoor 3,000 champion.
Justin Grunewald, who is a doctor, said his wife's main objective after her diagnosis was to make sure people with cancer have more and better treatment options. She also wanted people who are diagnosed with cancer "to tackle it head-on while doing what they are passionate about. She wanted people not to lose focus on what was important to them when life got hard," he said.
Her foundation, Brave Like Gabe, was started to raise awareness of and benefit research into rare forms of cancer. On her website, bravelikegabe.org , she encouraged others who were fighting cancer or adversity to share their stories under the hashtag MyBraveStory.
Pro football
Patriots' Kraft to receive warm welcome in Israel: Israel is rolling out the red carpet for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who arrives next week to collect the Genesis Prize, a prestigious award commonly known as the "Jewish Nobel Prize."
The ceremony on June 20 would mark Kraft's highest-profile public appearance since he was charged in February with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor. He has pleaded innocent.
Kraft, a longtime supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes, can expect a warm welcome during a nearly weeklong visit.
The Genesis Prize is granted each year to an individual in recognition of their commitment to Jewish values. Organizers say that Kraft has decided to donate his award to fight anti-Semitism, the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as BDS, and what they say are attempts to delegitimize Israel.