SPORTS DIGEST: HOF pitcher Seaver dies at 75

Pro baseball
Former Mets, White Sox pitcher Seaver dies at 75: Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver spent his final years in Calistoga, California. Seaver's family announced in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with dementia and had retired from public life. Nicknamed Tom Terrific and The Franchise, Seaver was a five-time 20-game winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year. For his career, from 1967-86, he had a 311-205 record with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts. He became a constant on magazine covers and a media presence, calling postseason games on NBC and ABC even while still an active player. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992 when he appeared on 425 of 430 ballots for a then-record 98.84%. While pitching for the White Sox, Seaver got his 300th win at Yankee Stadium and did it in style with a six-hitter in a 4-1 victory.
Auto racing
No COVID waivers in playoff chase: NASCAR has decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test will end a driver's championship bid. The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It's up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race. "I'm probably not going to go to college and hit up a keg stand," Clint Bowyer said. "If you have COVID, you can't race. It's not a judgment call." NASCAR at its discretion grants waivers during its regular season for illness, emergency or personal reasons. The waiver maintains playoff eligibility, if the driver qualifies, but no points are awarded while sidelined.
Pro cycling
Lutsenko claims 1st victory: On paper at least, Stage 6 of the Tour de France looked interesting, with a steep ascent toward the end that the 117-year-old race was scaling for the first time and which seemed like it might tempt top contenders to test each other out on the rugged, narrow mountain road. But the Tour's top riders turned the mountain into a molehill, ruining race organizers' best-laid plans. Instead of seeing a reckoning between the favorites, the Tour saw Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko surge alone up the previously unclimbed Lusette pass on Thursday to earn his first stage victory in his fifth Tour de France. Adam Yates of Britain kept the overall race lead, as he and other contenders for victory in Paris stayed bunched together as a group, waiting for bigger mountains that come later in the three-week Tour, starting this weekend in the Pyrenees.
