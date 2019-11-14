Men's basketball
Homer Drew celebration to take place Dec. 8: Valparaiso's athletics department will hold a celebration for former coach Homer Drew at 1 p.m. Dec. 8. Drew will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Nov. 24 in Kansas City. Drew and his wife, Janet, are scheduled to attend the home game against Central Michigan. Before the 1:30 p.m. tipoff, a banner commemorating his Hall of Fame induction will be raised during a pregame ceremony. Drew was a four-time Mid-Continent Conference Coach of the Year, led the Crusaders to eight regular season conference championships, eight conference tournament titles, and 10 20-win seasons. VU made seven trips to the NCAA tournament, highlighted by Valpo’s run to the Sweet 16 in 1998.
Brown leads SSC to win: Joffari Brown scored 31 points Thursday to lead South Suburban College defeat Prairie State 79-59. Malcolm Bell added 19 points, while Tariq Deere had 15.
Purdue squanders lead, falls to Marquette: Koby McEwen scored a game-high 23 points and Marquette rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Purdue 65-55 Wednesday as part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East. Marquette (2-0) outscored Purdue 40-17 in the second half to capture its first-ever victory against the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles were 0-9 all-time against Purdue entering the night. Matt Haarms had 14 points to lead the Boilermakers (1-2) who dropped their second straight game after a season-opening victory against Green Bay. Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) added six points.
Men's soccer
Four VU players earn MVC postseason honors: Valparaiso's Demar Rose, Adan Garcia, Ryan Madono and Andy Lomeli (Lake Central) were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference. Rose and Garcia were named to the All-MVC Second Team, Madono received honorable mention and Lomeli was named to the All-Freshman Team. Lomeli appeared in 15 games. He made an immediate impact with a goal in his first career home game on Sept. 2 vs. Indiana-Northwest. The rookie found the back of the net on Oct. 23 at Drake, contributing to the team’s 3-1 victory.
Pro hockey
Crawford helps Hawks pick up road win: Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner have played almost equal time in net for the Blackhawks, with neither emerging as the starting goaltender. It's a ploy coach Jeremy Colliton has insisted upon and is starting to pay off. Wednesday night it was Crawford's turn, and he did something neither he nor the Blackhawks had been able to do since the Vegas Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017. Crawford made 39 saves and the Blackhawks beat Vegas 5-3 for their first victory over the Golden Knights.