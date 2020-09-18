SPORTS DIGEST: Host Valparaiso wins sectional title:

Pro golf

Furyk leads at Pebble Beach: birdied four of the last six holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship. Trying to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour, Furyk had a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els , Cameron Beckman and Stephen Leaney . Furyk made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his opening nine in the afternoon round. On his second nine, he birdied the par-5 second, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 third with a birdie on the fourth and reeled off three straight on Nos. 6-8.

Pro cycling

Slovenians close in on 1-2 Tour finish: Tiny Slovenia is on edge. Two of its own, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, go into the last two stages of the Tour de France 1-2 in the general classification. Neither has won the Tour before. If one of them does this weekend, they will also be the first champion from Slovenia. The nation of just two million people, known more for its alpine skiers, ski jumpers and basketball players than cyclists, is expected to come to a standstill on Saturday as it watches the 20th and penultimate stage that will likely decide the Tour winner. After Stage 19 on Friday, Roglic was still in the yellow jersey and leading Pogacar by 57 seconds. Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen, who won Stage 14, doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.