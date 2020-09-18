SPORTS DIGEST: Host Valparaiso wins sectional title:

Girls golf
Host Valparaiso wins sectional title: Norah Rossman carded an 87 Friday to help host Valparaiso win a sectional title at Valparaiso Country Club. The Vikings won the crown with a 400. Cheserton was second at 409, while Portage secured the final regional qualifying spot with a 417. Hanover Central's Sophia Sanchez won medalist honors with a 79 and also captured a individual qualifying spot. Hobart's Aliva Ahner (101) and Claire Dura (103) picked up the other two spots.
Michigan City advances at Beechwood: Lia Thomas placed second overall with a 76 and helped Michigan City advance to regional with a 375 at the LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood Golf Course. Culver Girls Academy won the title with a 322, and New Prairie was third at 383. Reese Wilson of CGA was medalist with a 75. LaPorte's Molly Menne advanced as an individual qualifier with a 95.
Pro basketball
Back-to-back MVPs for Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic year earned him a historic awards sweep. The Milwaukee forward is the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, receiving that award Friday. He got the Defensive Player of the Year award earlier in these NBA playoffs. The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Pro golf
Furyk leads at Pebble Beach: birdied four of the last six holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship. Trying to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour, Furyk had a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els, Cameron Beckman and Stephen Leaney. Furyk made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his opening nine in the afternoon round. On his second nine, he birdied the par-5 second, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 third with a birdie on the fourth and reeled off three straight on Nos. 6-8.
Pro cycling
Slovenians close in on 1-2 Tour finish: Tiny Slovenia is on edge. Two of its own, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, go into the last two stages of the Tour de France 1-2 in the general classification. Neither has won the Tour before. If one of them does this weekend, they will also be the first champion from Slovenia. The nation of just two million people, known more for its alpine skiers, ski jumpers and basketball players than cyclists, is expected to come to a standstill on Saturday as it watches the 20th and penultimate stage that will likely decide the Tour winner. After Stage 19 on Friday, Roglic was still in the yellow jersey and leading Pogacar by 57 seconds. Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen, who won Stage 14, doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.
