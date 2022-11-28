SPORTS DIGEST: IBCA ranks Chesterton, Valpo boys and Lake Central girls in latest poll

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region teams ranked: Chesterton and Valparaiso were the two teams from the Region ranked in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Week 2 poll. Chesterton came in at No. 12 in the rankings with Valparaiso one spot behind in 13th. The Vikings have yet to start their season, but Chesterton got off to a 1-0 start on Saturday with a 78-44 victory over Elkhart. Crown Point, Hammond Central, Munster and 21st Century were all among the Region teams that received votes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC stays in top 10: The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its Week 4 poll on Monday, and Lake Central was once again a top-10 team. At 4-1, Lake Central earned the No. 9 spot in the rankings. LC's lone loss remains to 7-0, No. 1-ranked South Bend Washington. Undefeated squads Andrean and Valpariaso represented Region squads receiving votes but outside of the top 10 in the fourth iteration of the poll.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke, King named to All-Tournament teams: For their performances in the Hostilo Community Classic, Valparaiso seniors Ben Krikke and Kobe King were named to the the event's All-Tournament team. Krikke averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his two games in the tournament while King's 17.0 point per game average earned him his spot on the All-Tournament team.