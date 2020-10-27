SPORTS DIGEST: IHSA board to meet Wednesday

Preps
IHSA board to meet Wednesday: The IHSA announced that a special board of director's meeting will still take place Wednesday. The IHSA plans on providing direction on winter sports outside of basketball plus discuss the schedule for the rest of the academic year.
College football
Penn State RB Cain out for the season: Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions' backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State. Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot. The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition. With Brown out, Cain was expected to take on a larger role. He had one carry for 3 yards in the season opener against Indiana. Sophomore Devyn Ford ended up being Penn State's lead back against the Hoosiers, carrying 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Ford scored the touchdown Indiana conceded when it was trying to get the ball back in the final two minutes of regulation. Freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes combined for 11 carries and 51 yards against Indiana.
Track and field
Coleman banned, runs out of chances for Olympics: To believe that the evidence supporting Christian Coleman's two-year ban from track is flawed is to believe that the 24-year-old sprinter really has redefined the title “World's Fastest Man.” It's to believe that in the span of 29 minutes last Dec. 9, Coleman bought dinner from a Chipotle near his house, hurried back home and ate it, watched the kickoff of “Monday Night Football,” then headed back out to a nearby Wal-Mart, where he purchased 16 items and checked out. “It would have been simply impossible,” a panel of arbitrators wrote Tuesday in delivering a two-year sanction that, if upheld, will keep the 100-meter world champion out of next year's Olympics. Coleman’s agent, Emanuel Hudson, said the decision was “unfortunate and will be immediately appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.” The episode last year marked Coleman's third violation in a 12-month span of the anti-doping “whereabouts” system, which is designed to streamline the ability for drug testers to reach the world's best athletes without advance notice. It's a system that, for years now, has befuddled and bedeviled Coleman, who last year escaped a sanction on a technicality that came about because of imprecise language in the anti-doping rulebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!