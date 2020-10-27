SPORTS DIGEST: IHSA board to meet Wednesday

Track and field

Coleman banned, runs out of chances for Olympics: To believe that the evidence supporting Christian Coleman's two-year ban from track is flawed is to believe that the 24-year-old sprinter really has redefined the title “World's Fastest Man.” It's to believe that in the span of 29 minutes last Dec. 9, Coleman bought dinner from a Chipotle near his house, hurried back home and ate it, watched the kickoff of “Monday Night Football,” then headed back out to a nearby Wal-Mart, where he purchased 16 items and checked out. “It would have been simply impossible,” a panel of arbitrators wrote Tuesday in delivering a two-year sanction that, if upheld, will keep the 100-meter world champion out of next year's Olympics. Coleman’s agent, Emanuel Hudson, said the decision was “unfortunate and will be immediately appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.” The episode last year marked Coleman's third violation in a 12-month span of the anti-doping “whereabouts” system, which is designed to streamline the ability for drug testers to reach the world's best athletes without advance notice. It's a system that, for years now, has befuddled and bedeviled Coleman, who last year escaped a sanction on a technicality that came about because of imprecise language in the anti-doping rulebook.