SPORTS DIGEST: IHSAA eases restrictions on physicals for 2020-21 year

PREP SPORTS

IHSAA eases restrictions on physicals: Eligible students who presented valid pre-participation physical and consent forms for the 2019-20 school year will not need an updated form, the IHSAA announced Tuesday. The decision comes due to the stress on the medical industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSAA said. Transfer students must provide a copy of their physical and consent form to their new school. Incoming freshmen will not need a new one as long as their form is valid and dated after April 1, 2019. Out-of-state transfers and those who didn't participate in a sport during the 2019-20 school year will need to get an official IHSAA physical and consent form completed or else they will be ineligible for competition.

WOMEN'S GOLF

VU adds third-generation Crusader to class: Roslyn Leitner will be a third-generation Crusader athlete when she tees off as a freshman. She is one of three signees in the 2020 recruiting class. Leitner's mother, Cheryl Wilbrandt, played on the women's basketball team from 1989-93. Letiner's grandfather, Jim Wilbrandt, was a football player and shortstop in the late 1950s, earning all-conference baseball honors in 1958. Leitner was a four-time varsity letter winner at Jacobs High School (Ill.) and played in a middle-school basketball tournament at Valpo. Allison Yohanan qualified for state as a senior on DeKalb's (Ill.) boys golf team, since her high school did not sanction a girls golf team. She joins Carly Schiene of Lincoln-Way Central, who already signed, to round out the 2020 class.

PRO BASEBALL

Ex-Cubs GM Saltwell dies: Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Cubs, has died, the team said Tuesday. He was 96. The Cubs said his death Sunday was not related to the novel coronavirus. Saltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant. He replaced John Holland as GM following the 1975 season and lasted one year in that role, drawing criticism for trading shortstop Don Kessinger and first baseman Andre Thornton as the Cubs finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.

PRO FOOTBALL

Jets, Gore agree to 1-year deal: 

Frank Gore's likely run to Canton will go through the Big Apple for at least one season. The seemingly ageless running back, who turns 37 next Thursday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday. Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards after passing Barry Sanders on the list last year while with Buffalo. With the Jets, Gore will join a backfield that includes Le’Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal, first reported by ESPN. New York had not yet announced the signing, which reunites Gore with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008, when Gase was an offensive assistant. Gore, who many believe will someday be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing in NFL history. Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he had career lows with 599 yards and 3.6 yards per carry in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

Analyst Davis joins CBS' No. 2 team: Charles Davis is moving from the Fox Sports booth to CBS. The network announced on Tuesday that Davis will be an analyst for its NFL coverage and contributing to football coverage on CBS Sports Network. Davis will join announcer Ian Eagle and reporter Evan Washburn on CBS' No. 2 NFL crew. He replaces Dan Fouts, who was not retained by the network. Davis joined Fox in 2006 and had been the analyst on its No. 2 NFL team the past five seasons. Davis and Eagle are likely to call at least one playoff game this season. CBS will have two games on wild-card weekend as part of the expanded playoffs.

