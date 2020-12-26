SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana falls to Illinois

Men's basketball

Dosunmu leads Illini past IU: Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60 on Saturday. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois' 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten). Armaan Franklin led Indiana (5-4, 0-2) with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11. “We got great looks,” Jackson-Davis said. "We had a couple easy looks. They just didn’t go down for us.” Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field. Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame. Indiana led 15-9 before Curbelo and Dosunmu took control for Illinois.

Pro football

Brady-led Bucs end 13-year playoff drought: Tom Brady was so dominant in Detroit that he could've left Ford Field at halftime to get his favorite chicken wings near the University of Michigan's campus and still made it back to fly to Florida with his team. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007. “When we do play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re pretty tough to beat," Brady said. The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday. “We’ve been scratching and clawing every single year to make the tournament," said receiver Mike Evans, who was drafted by Tampa Bay six years ago. “It’s been a journey and we’re happy that we finally accomplished it."