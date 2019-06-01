College baseball
Indiana hits 3 homers to remain alive in NCAA tourney: Matt Lloyd hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, Cole Barr and Drew Ashley each added solo homers and Indiana avoided elimination from the NCAA Louisville Regional with a 9-5 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
A day after striking out 18 times in an 8-7 loss to Illinois State, the second-seeded Hoosiers (37-22) rebounded with four of their eight hits for extra bases. Lloyd's blast to right field made it 7-3 before Cole Barr and Drew Ashley each homered over the next two innings.
Gabe Bierman (4-0) allowed just two hits and two walks and struck out two over 3 2/3 innings of relief for the victory. Tommy Sommer gave up one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings for his first save as Indiana ended a three-game postseason losing streak. The Hoosiers will face Louisville on Sunday.
Auto racing
Josef Newgarden wins 1st of 2 Detroit Grand Prix races: Josef Newgarden got a break and took full advantage of it.
Newgarden was fortunate a yellow flag came out when his race strategist called for a pit stop, helping the Team Penske driver take a lead he kept Saturday to win the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races.
"Tim Cindric made the call of the race in my opinion," Newgarden said. "He got us the win again. We had to execute, but getting that call from Tim was perfect."
Custer tops Reddick in OT to win Xfinity race at Pocono: Cole Custer slipped past Tyler Reddick in the final turn and held in to win the Xfinty Series race in overtime at Pocono Raceway.
Custer won his third race of the season in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Reddick used a sweeping move on the inside and pulled away off the restart in the overtime and had the checkered flag in sight. Reddick drifted up the track headed into the frontstretch and Custer caught him and held on to nip him at the finish line for the thrilling victory.
"I was nervous once he got by me," Custer said. "I just had my downshift planned right and was able to get by him."
Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono: William Byron turned the fast lap at Pocono in the latest sign that Hendrick Motorsports may have turned the corner and can stamp itself a NASCAR championship contender.
Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph on Saturday to win the pole at Pocono Raceway. He won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.
"It just improves your ability in the race to control your race," Byron said of the pole. "We made some good improvements overnight for sure, and that showed in qualifying. Really, I think that's going to translate to the race."