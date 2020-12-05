SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana Northwest falls to IUSB

Women's basketball
Indiana Northwest falls to IUSB: Michaela Schmidt (Highland) had 14 points on Saturday in Indiana Northwest's 62-52 loss to Indiana-South Bend. Breanna Boles added 11 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (1-5). Rachael Robards (Lake Central) had a game-high 15 points for the Titans (1-0).
Men's basketball
South Caroilina's upset bid falls short: Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) scored 10 point, but South Carolina's upset bid fell short in 77-67 loss to No. 10 Houston. Houston used a 14-2 run early in the second half. After South Carolina closed within 50-49, Houston used a 12-3 spurt and opened a 10-point lead with eight minutes left.
Pro golf
Grillo holds on for 1-shot lead: Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes Saturday for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic. Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes at El Camaleon Golf Club for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead. After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.
Noh tied for LPGA Tour lead: Yealimi Noh closed with a double bogey Saturday in the Volunteers of America Classic, dropping the 19-year-old American into a tie with major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu with a round left. Two strokes ahead after a birdie on the par-5 17th, Noh took two shots to get out of the right fairway bunker on the par-4 18th and missed a 3-foot bogey putt. She settled for an even-par 71 and a share of the lead with the South Korean stars at 4-under 209 at at Old American Golf Club. “As soon as I finish, I wanted to see the leaderboard and to see that I’m playing with those two tomorrow,” said Noh, the 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior winner. “I’m really, really excited. Actually in the beginning of the week I was talking to my parents about Inbee and So Yeon and how I really wanted to play with them and see just how good they are and be light there next to them. So I’m excited for tomorrow.”
