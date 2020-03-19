SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana Northwest's Rashad Richardson named All-American Honorable Mention

PRO SOCCER

MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December: Major League Soccer is targeting a May 10 return to play and will consider pushing back its championship game by a month into December. After announcing a 30-day suspension last week because of the new coronavirus, the league said Thursday it will follow last weekend's recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not hold events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks. The MLS championship game had been scheduled for Nov 7. Teams have played two matches in their 34-game, regular-season league schedule. Inter Miami, the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, had been preparing for its home opener at its temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The United Soccer League said Wednesday the suspension of the second-tier USL Championship and third-tier League One has been extended through May 10.