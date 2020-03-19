SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana Northwest's Rashad Richardson named All-American Honorable Mention

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana Northwest's Richardson named All-American Honorable Mention: Rashad Richardson was a top-20 scorer nationally among his National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) peers, and he's being recognized for it. The Indiana Northwest senior was named a NAIA All-American Honorable Mention on Thursday. Richardson averaged 21.5 points per game, second-best in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. He is the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,056 points and rebounder with 786 rebounds.
ESPORTS
Bragg named PNW head coach: Justin Bragg was one of the top League of Legends players in the world and he's bringing that knowledge to Purdue Northwest as the program's first Esports coach. Bragg was in the top 10 at one point in his eight-year playing career. He was most recently the coach at Illinois College, which finished 9-2 this year with wins over nationally-ranked Grand View, Missouri and Wichita State. Esports is PNW's 14th varsity program and will be the first public university in Indiana to offer it at the varsity level. Bragg will lead a co-ed team that will begin competition in fall 2020.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Oilmen add 5 position players: Nick Anderson and Tyler Nelson will play baseball close to home this summer. The duo is part of five position players named to the Oilmen roster Thursday. Anderson, a catcher from Highland/Kankakee Community College, played for the Midwest Collegiate League's Crestwood Panthers last season, when he was an All-Star. He hit .254 with 15 RBIs and scored a team-best 33 runs in 35 games. His college and Crestwood teammate, Michael Machnic joins him. the corner infielder hit .353 for Crestwood last season. Nelson, a Chesterton senior, will get his first college action with the Oilmen before he heads to Indiana State, which won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship last season. His outfield teammate Joe Preusser comes from Lewis University. Second baseman Cam Bufford joins the team from Grambling State.
PRO SOCCER
MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December: Major League Soccer is targeting a May 10 return to play and will consider pushing back its championship game by a month into December. After announcing a 30-day suspension last week because of the new coronavirus, the league said Thursday it will follow last weekend's recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not hold events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks. The MLS championship game had been scheduled for Nov 7. Teams have played two matches in their 34-game, regular-season league schedule. Inter Miami, the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, had been preparing for its home opener at its temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The United Soccer League said Wednesday the suspension of the second-tier USL Championship and third-tier League One has been extended through May 10.
IDITAROD
A day after musher wins Iditarod, others face woes on trail: Nearly a third of the 57 mushers in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have quit the race before finishing, including a musher who activated an alert button seeking rescue Thursday morning because of weather conditions. Thomas Waerner of Norway won this year’s race, crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska, early Wednesday. Eighteen other mushers have completed the race by Thursday morning with another 20 still on the trail. This year’s race started March 8 in Willow for 57 mushers. Since then, 17 have voluntarily withdrawn form the race and one was removed for not being competitive.