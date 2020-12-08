SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana, Purdue cancel Tuesday practices due to COVID-19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana, Purdue cancel practices: No. 8 Indiana canceled Tuesday’s practice and has paused all football-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. The announcement came about five hours after Purdue announced it also had canceled Tuesday’s practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” The in-state rivals are scheduled to play Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana officials said no decision has yet been made about the game. Indiana said in a statement that all players, coaches and Tier 1 staff members had PCR tests. Indiana (6-1, No. 12 CFP) has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and would qualify for next week’s conference championship game if No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, No. 4) is deemed ineligible because it failed to meet the league’s minimum requirement of playing at least six games to qualify. Purdue (2-4) has lost four straight and has had some issues with COVID this season. Coach Jeff Brohm missed the season opener after testing positive and all-conference defensive end George Karlaftis sat out the last two games after also testing positive. The Boilermakers also had their Week 3 game at Wisconsin canceled because of a COVID outbreak.