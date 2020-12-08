 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana, Purdue cancel Tuesday practices due to COVID-19
alert urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana, Purdue cancel Tuesday practices due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten-Defense Reigns Football

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has showcased his emotional style of leadership on sidelines this season. He said "you never know what’s going to happen from week to week," while coaching during a pandemic.

 Doug McSchooler, File, Associated Press

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana, Purdue cancel practices: No. 8 Indiana canceled Tuesday’s practice and has paused all football-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. The announcement came about five hours after Purdue announced it also had canceled Tuesday’s practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” The in-state rivals are scheduled to play Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana officials said no decision has yet been made about the game. Indiana said in a statement that all players, coaches and Tier 1 staff members had PCR tests. Indiana (6-1, No. 12 CFP) has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and would qualify for next week’s conference championship game if No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, No. 4) is deemed ineligible because it failed to meet the league’s minimum requirement of playing at least six games to qualify. Purdue (2-4) has lost four straight and has had some issues with COVID this season. Coach Jeff Brohm missed the season opener after testing positive and all-conference defensive end George Karlaftis sat out the last two games after also testing positive. The Boilermakers also had their Week 3 game at Wisconsin canceled because of a COVID outbreak.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls at Miami Ohio: Valparaiso struggled offensively and got outmuscled for rebounds in a 67-49 loss to Miami (Ohio). The Crusaders (2-2) were coming off back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents after not having one since 2012. VU shot 31.6% from the field and the RedHawks won the rebounding margin 50-25. Valpo was without Grace White, who had been the star of its first two wins. Carie Weinman scored 16 points and Shay Frederick scored 13 to pace the Crusaders. Valparaiso will host Western Michigan Saturday at 1 p.m. for its home opener.

PREP SPORTS

Five named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team: The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2021 Silver Anniversary teams, and five locals were among them. On the boys side, West Side's Gary and Greg McQuay are joined by Andrean's Carson Cunningham. The women's team features West Side's Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight and Valparaiso's Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher. An event date honoring the teams is not yet set due to COVID-19 precautions.

PRO BASEBALL

Abreu, Freeman win Hank Aaron awards: First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com. Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102). The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBIs during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season. Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

West Side star, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts