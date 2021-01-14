SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana women use 20-3 run to get past Purdue

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana uses 20-3 run to get past Purdue: Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue 66-45 on Thursday. Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Purdue was 1-of-15 shooting in the second quarter — getting its points on a three-point play by Kayana Traylor with 8:53 left before halftime. Holmes and Berger combined for 33 points through three quarters, and Purdue had just 27. Ali Patberg, averaging 13.4 points per game, had five points, five rebounds and four assists for Indiana (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten). The Hoosiers have won by at least 21 points in each of their conference victories this season — with their loss coming against No. 12 Maryland. Traylor scored a team-high eight points for Purdue (5-5, 2-4) on 3-of-13 shooting.
PRO GOLF
Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition: Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine. Two federal police officers based in Rio separately confirmed to The Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested. Both agreed to give the information only if granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the topic publicly. The police statement said the arrest was authorized by Brazil's top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina. Officials in Argentina have charged the suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, the statement said.
Healthy Herman gets to Hawaii and starts well: Jim Herman made it to Hawaii a week later than he had hoped and was happier than ever. He recovered from the coronavirus and had his lowest score in his 10th appearance at the Sony Open to get his year off to a good start. Peter Malnati had the early lead on a windy Thursday morning at Waialae with nine birdies for an 8-under 62, two shots better than anyone in his half of the field. Herman and Vaughn were each at 64. Herman was looking forward to starting his year on another island. He qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions by winning the Wyndham Championship, his third career victory. But his COVID-19 test came back positive as he prepared to go to Maui, and self-isolation for 10 days left him no time to get to Kapalua.