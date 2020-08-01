SPORTS DIGEST: Ionescu has Grade 3 left ankle sprain

Women's basketball

Ionescu has Grade 3 left ankle sprain: Sabrina Ionescu's rookie season could be over just as it was getting started. The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain after getting hurt in the second quarter against Atlanta and did not return to action in the New York Liberty’s 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night. X-rays taken at a hospital came back negative, but an MRI revealed the sprain according to the team. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe and usually requires months to heal fully as it's a full tear of the ankle ligament. This level of sprain causes severe pain, swelling and bruising. A group of doctors have been attending to the injury. They are trying to get the swelling to decrease and increase her range of motion, according to the Liberty.