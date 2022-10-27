SPORTS DIGEST: Iowa's Ahron Ulis suspended for exhibition game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ulis suspended after altercation: Iowa guard Ahron Ulis, a Marian Catholic graduate, has been suspended for the Hawkeyes' exhibition game against Truman State on Monday after being cited by Iowa City police for disorderly conduct after an altercation earlier this month. Ulis averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 35 games last season.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Texas, DePaul to play benefit for Uvalde: The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend. Schaefer says he wants at least 10,000 fans at the game. Money raised will be sent to the Uvalde schools district Moving Forward Foundation.

OLYMPICS

Vancouver's shot at hosting 2030 Games dims: British Columbia’s government says it will not support Vancouver’s bid to hold the 2030 Olympics in the province. The move places Salt Lake City closer to bringing the Games back to Utah. BC’s minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports says the cost of staging an Olympics was the main reason the government could not support the effort. Canada’s Olympic committee is planning a Friday news conference. If Vancouver bows out, it would leave Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan, as the two remaining candidates. Salt Lake City hosted the Olympics in 2002 and has said some of the infrastructure from those games still in play.