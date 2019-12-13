Men's basketball
IU hangs on to edge Nebraska in OT: Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his fifth double-double of the season to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90 on Friday night. Davis finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, to help the Hoosiers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) win their second straight since suffering their first loss. Nebraska (4-6, 0-1) was led by Dachon Bruke Jr., who had a career-high 25 points. Burke tied the score at 82 with a long 3-pointer with 1 second left in regulation. But Phinisee opened the overtime by driving for the go-ahead layup. And after Jackson-Davis made 1 of 2 free throws, Phinisee knocked down a 3 to make it 88-82 then drove for a layup to give the Hoosiers a 90-85 lead.
Women's volleyball
PNW names Schepel as new coach: Bill Schepel has been named coach at Purdue Northwest. Schepel was recently at Trinity Christian, where he coached for thirteen seasons. During his tenure with the Trolls, he built an impressive record of 375-170 and led the Trolls to the NAIA National Championship tournament six times. Under his leadership, the Trinity Christian women's volleyball program had seven seasons with 30+ victories and for the past ten seasons have advanced to a post-season national tournament including NCCAA National Titles in 2014 and 2016. Schepel led the Trolls to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship titles in 2013, 2015, and 2019 and regular season titles in 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Schepel was named American Volleyball Coaches Association NCCAA Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016.
College football
Valparaiso unveils part of its nonconference schedule for 2020-2024: Valparaiso has announced eight nonconference games for the upcoming seasons. Next season will begin with a Sept. 3 road game against North Dakota. VU also faces Central Connecticut State. In 2021, the Crusaders will place North Dakota State and Dartmouth. In 2022, VU will play Illinois State and Dartmouth. A home and home series with Saint Francis is scheduled to begin in 2023. More nonconference games will announced at a later date.
College softball
Valpo adds Beckemeyer to roster: Valpo coach Kate Stake announced that Kate Beckemeyer will transfer to the program at the semester break. Beckemeyer, who played last season as a freshman at Parkland College, will be immediately eligible for the Brown and Gold in 2020 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Beckemeyer enjoyed a strong freshman campaign in 2019 for the Cobras, hitting .360 with 51 runs scored and 19 multi-hit games out of the leadoff spot in the order. She ranked among the top-40 overall in NJCAA Division II and second in Region 24 with 24 stolen bases while getting caught just three times.