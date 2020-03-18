SPORTS DIGEST: IU Northwest, Calumet College players earn academic honors

Colts trade for Buckner: DeForest Buckner found out the day before his 26th birthday he was being traded to Indianapolis by the San Francisco 49ers. He celebrated the day after by becoming the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Buckner joins a team that wanted him badly enough it dealt away a first-round draft pick to get him. "I'm just excited to show everyone what I can bring to the table," he said on a conference call Wednesday. "After talking to my agent and seeing how (general manager Chris Ballard) thinks I'm a key piece to what they're trying to build, as a player that's what you want to hear." The Colts not only sent the No. 13 overall pick in next month's draft to San Francisco, they turned around and signed the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Buckner to a four-year contract worth $84 million. Indy also re-signed longtime offensive line anchor Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million deal Sunday, making him one of the league's highest-paid left tackles.