SPORTS DIGEST: IU Northwest, Calumet College players earn academic honors

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IU Northwest, Cal College players earn academic honors: Six men's and women's basketball players from Indiana Northwest and five from Calumet College were named to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic teams. Representing IUN's men was sophomore Tyler Bostic, while redshirt freshman Breanna Boles, senior Jocelyn Colburn (LaPorte), sophomore Hannah Hammar (Hammond), junior Jessy Siems (Cedar Lake) and redshirt freshman Lauren Smolen (Crown Point) made the women's team. Honored from Calumet were seniors Samuel Pleszak and Chris Seaton on the men's side, and seniors Hayley Collins (Hobart), Elri Liebenberg and Alyssa Lovato on the women's side.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
VU adds five assistants: Valparaiso University coach Landon Fox announced the hiring of five assistants, including Fred Gladney, who had 974 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 30 games as a receiver from 2011-14. Gladney will serve as wide receivers coach. Also joining the staff are Brad Bustle (offensive line), Jackson Smith (defensive tackles), RJ Ghilarducci (nickelbacks) and Shane Heston (quality control).
SUMMER BASEBALL
MCL season still on schedule: The Midwest Collegiate League released a statement confirming it plans to play its 2020 season as scheduled. "The MCL holds the responsibility of fan, player and personnel safety as a primary concern," the statement said. "The situation is fluid, but as of now the league is preparing for the start of the summer season as anticipated."
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts trade for Buckner: DeForest Buckner found out the day before his 26th birthday he was being traded to Indianapolis by the San Francisco 49ers. He celebrated the day after by becoming the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Buckner joins a team that wanted him badly enough it dealt away a first-round draft pick to get him. "I'm just excited to show everyone what I can bring to the table," he said on a conference call Wednesday. "After talking to my agent and seeing how (general manager Chris Ballard) thinks I'm a key piece to what they're trying to build, as a player that's what you want to hear." The Colts not only sent the No. 13 overall pick in next month's draft to San Francisco, they turned around and signed the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Buckner to a four-year contract worth $84 million. Indy also re-signed longtime offensive line anchor Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million deal Sunday, making him one of the league's highest-paid left tackles.
DOG RACING
Norwegian musher wins Iditarod: Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner easily won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska, one of the few U.S. sporting events not canceled by concerns over the new coronavirus. The 46-year-old musher won the Iditarod in only his second attempt. He finished 17th in 2015, when he was named Rookie of the Year.