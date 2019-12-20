Men's basketball
IU Northwest falls to IU Kokomo: Chris Robinson had a team-high 23 points Friday, but Indiana Kokomo edged Indiana Northwest 86-81. Rashad Richardson added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Martellian Gibson had 12 points, while Marshaud Watkins scored 11.
College basketball
Kid's Day Saturday at SSC: South Suburban College's basketball teams will host Kid's Day, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader against Kalamazoo (Michigan) Valley. Women's game begins the event, while the men's game follows at 3 p.m. Children aged 16 and under will be admitted free.
Women's soccer
Wheeler's Garcia commits to Ambrose: Wheeler senior Riley Garcia has committed to Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Garcia was named First Team All-State this season. She finished her career with 88 goals and 51 assists. She will join Alyssa Schichner (Andrean) and Molly McLaughlin (Chesterton) with the Fighting Bees.
Pro baseball
White Sox boost rotation, agree to $5M deal with Gonzalez: The White Sox boosted their starting rotation, finalizing a $5 million, one-year contract with two-time All-Star Gio González that includes a 2021 club option. The deal announced Friday calls for a $4.5 million salary in 2020 and gives the White Sox a $7 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses in 2020 based on starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30. The 34-year-old left-hander finally will get a chance to pitch for the team that took him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2004 amateur draft. Chicago dealt González to Philadelphia following the 2005 season as part of the trade that sent Aaron Rowand to the Phillies for Jim Thome, then reacquired González a year later along with Gavin Floyd for Freddy García. The White Sox traded González to Oakland for Nick Swisher in January 2008. González debuted with the Athletics in 2008 and is 130-99 with a 3.68 ERA over 12 years with Oakland (2008-11), Washington (2012-18) and Milwaukee (2018-19). He was an All-Star in 2011 and 2012, when he won a career-high 21 games and had a 2.89 ERA. González was 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 17 starts and 19 appearances last season.
College football
Buffalo wins Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo got its first bowl win, and Jaret Patterson put an exclamation point on his record-setting season. Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got its first bowl win in four tries by beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl. “I’m just really proud of this group guys and how hard they worked," Bulls coach Lance Leipold said. “We overcame a lot." Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.