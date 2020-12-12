SPORTS DIGEST: IU Northwest falls to Judson

Pro golf

Kuchar, English open 5-shot lead: Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play. “I feel like our games really fit this format well,” English said. “He does a lot of stuff that I’m not great at and maybe I do some stuff that he’s not great at. It’s just fun. It’s very relaxing out there.” Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.

Reed in 3-way tie for lead: Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player. Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory. “I'm trying not to think about that,” Reed said. “If it happens, it will be unbelievable ... To be the first American to win the Race to Dubai would be amazing.”