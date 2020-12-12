SPORTS DIGEST: IU Northwest falls to Judson

Women's basketball
IU Northwest falls to Judson: Breanna Boles scored a game-high 17 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 55-42 to Judson. Sydney Van Meter added eight points for the RedHawks.
Men's basketball
VU-Eastern Michigan game moved to next season: Valparaiso's game against Eastern Michigan, originally set for Wednesday, has been postponed and moved to next season. The Valpo coaching staff is working to identify and secure a replacement opponent for next week. If an additional game or games are added to the Valpo schedule, those contests will be announced at a later date.
College football
Army shuts out Navy: Singing the alma mater second never felt quite like this for Army. These Black Knights accomplished something never before done in the history of their rivalry with Navy: Beating the Midshipmen at West Point. Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a goal-line stand in the third, and the Black Knights beat their archrival 15-0 on Saturday at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium. It was the first meeting between the teams at West Point since a 13-0 Navy shutout in 1943. The storied game is typically played at a neutral site like Philadelphia or Baltimore but the pandemic changed those plans. The game was moved to Michie Stadium from Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.
Pro golf
Kuchar, English open 5-shot lead: Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play. “I feel like our games really fit this format well,” English said. “He does a lot of stuff that I’m not great at and maybe I do some stuff that he’s not great at. It’s just fun. It’s very relaxing out there.” Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.
Reed in 3-way tie for lead: Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player. Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory. “I'm trying not to think about that,” Reed said. “If it happens, it will be unbelievable ... To be the first American to win the Race to Dubai would be amazing.”
