SPORTS DIGEST: IU Northwest men, women fall to St. Xavier

Former champ Leon Spinks dies: Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67. Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks , and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he died. Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spieth cards 61 at Phoenix Open: A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Winless since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour. The 27-year-old Texan raised the volume considerably at TPC Scottsdale, drawing the biggest roar of the week from the limited crowd on the par-3 16th when he curled in a 36-footer for birdie and the outright lead. He followed with a fan-thrilling 30-footer for birdie on 17 after driving well left on the short par 4.